ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the Dean’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

The following individuals were named as recipients of this distinguished recognition for Fall Semester 2019.

EnterpriseJordan Renae Bradley; Morgan Leigh Godwin

New BrocktonBrittany Nicole Lane; Brooke Gillian Smith

ElbaSidney Mechelle Barlow; Jesse Aaron Blackmon; Desten Tamaris Coone; Justin Michael Hall; Justin Drake Lee; Mason Harold Wood

KinstonKelly Alexis Brooks; Haley Michelle Farris; Dylan Christopher Mixon; Donnie Jacob Wood

Fort RuckerFerlyn Joy B. Inocencio

Coffee SpringsAmber Courtland Sawyer

SamsonJennifer Nichole Crews; Chester Lee Holley

