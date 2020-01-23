ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the Dean’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.
The following individuals were named as recipients of this distinguished recognition for Fall Semester 2019.
EnterpriseJordan Renae Bradley; Morgan Leigh Godwin
New BrocktonBrittany Nicole Lane; Brooke Gillian Smith
ElbaSidney Mechelle Barlow; Jesse Aaron Blackmon; Desten Tamaris Coone; Justin Michael Hall; Justin Drake Lee; Mason Harold Wood
KinstonKelly Alexis Brooks; Haley Michelle Farris; Dylan Christopher Mixon; Donnie Jacob Wood
Fort RuckerFerlyn Joy B. Inocencio
Coffee SpringsAmber Courtland Sawyer
SamsonJennifer Nichole Crews; Chester Lee Holley
