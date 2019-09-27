Legacy of Hope honors Enterprise Probate office

Eric Phillips of Legacy of Hope visited the Enterprise Probate office on Wednesday and treated them with a Chick-fil-A lunch.
“We wanted to highlight, certainly the cause but more importantly, the exceptional work being done by Susan Carmichael and her staff,” Phillips said. “Every day they save lives by asking the pivotal donation question, and, in the case of the Enterprise office, the staff has gone above and beyond.
Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s only organ procurement organization, celebrates National DMV Appreciation Week, Sept. 23-27. This week is dedicated to thanking the DMVs across the state for their commitment to asking the donor registration question to DMV customers every day. Over 98% of all people who register to donate in Alabama do so through a driver’s license or ID card transaction. DMV offices and their employees play an invaluable role in increasing the number of registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Through their dedication to the Donate Life mission, DMV leadership and staff help save and heal lives.
“We could not do this without the support of the community,” Phillips said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.