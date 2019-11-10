Leila Lima Ferreira Black celebrated her third birthday on Oct. 29, 2019.

She is the daughter of Randall and Julia Black of Cumming, Georgia.

Her grandparents are Randy and Gwen Black of Enterprise, Tommie Black and Patty Compton of Athens, Georgia, and Mauricio and Elza Ferreira of Indaiatuba, Brazil.

Her great-grandparents are Regina Harper of Enterprise, Travis and Francis Burgens of Ramer, Gene Cook of Montgomery, Leila Ferreira of Indaiatuba, Brazil, and Yara Lima of Pirassununga, Brazil.

Leila has a brother, Randall, 1.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments