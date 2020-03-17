The Enterprise Public Library is closing March 18 at 4 p.m. They will remain closed until April 6. This is a tentative re-open date. All programs, events, book clubs, etc. are canceled during these dates. Book drops will still remain open. Someone will be available during regular hours via phone call and/or email if any assistance is needed.
