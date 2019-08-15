Life Scouts participate in ‘Sea Base’ program

Several Life Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 77 recently traveled to the Florida Keys as part of the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) “Sea Base” program.
A total of six adult leaders and seven youth took part in the program, which offers chances for scouts to be exposed to various aquatic activities including sailing, scuba diving, rustic camping and fishing.
According to Scout Master Wade Sharp, the adventure was “the experience of a lifetime” for the Troop.
“We were part of the Coral Reef Sailing adventure where we became the crew aboard a Morgan 41 sailboat for six days, leaving from Islamarada, Florida,” Sharp said. “We sailed between different keys and snorkeled at different reefs. We had an opportunity for fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding as well.”
The program is one of the BSA’s “big three,” according to Jodi Coyle who is the mother of a scout and was one of the adult leaders. Others are Northern Tier in Minnesota and Philmont in New Mexico.
Because of their participation in the “Sea Base” program, the Life Scouts -- who are working towards their Eagle rank -- are a third of the way to earning the coveted Triple Crown of National High Adventure Award.
“This program took lots of advanced planning and commitment in order to make it happen,” Coyle said. “If a troop wants to participate, the planning generally begins a year in advance with securing a slot for the amount that are willing to commit this far out.”
Coyle said the mission statement of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
