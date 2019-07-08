Lions Club installs Board

Submitted by Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club recently installed its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Pictured are (from left) Warren Bowron - 1st Vice-President and Tailtwister; Harvey Watt – Membership; Tim Laster – President; Terry Cauthen - 3rd Vice-President; Eddie Phillips – Director; George Heneveld - Lion Tamer; Sue Baum – Secretary; and Linda Gordon - Director. Not pictured are Chuck Seitz – Treasurer; Jake Hendrix - 2nd Vice-President; Max Hooks and David Bailey - Directors. Chris Jones will serve as immediate Past President, Scott McNabb will serve as co-chair for the Boll Weevil 100, and Shannon McNabb will serve as Publicity chair. The Board looks forward to continuing the Lions Club commitment to its motto “We Serve.”
Load comments