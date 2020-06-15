The Enterprise Lions Club has announced that the recipient of the 2019-2020 Lions Club scholarship is Eleanor Covington. She is a 2020 honor graduate of Enterprise High School and the daughter of Sam and Amy Covington. She was recognized as one of the top 10 graduates, a National Merit Commended Scholar, a U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegate, and an AP Scholar with Honor. Covington was active in several organizations, including the Scholar’s Bowl, the Spanish National Honor Society, and the National Honor Society; she also served as a Wildcat Representative. Covington attended the Lions High School Leadership Forum at Troy University in the summer of 2019. She plans to attend Auburn University in the fall. She is also the granddaughter of Dr. Jack Oden, a member of the Enterprise Lions Club for many years. The Club congratulates Eleanor on all of her accomplishments and wishes her the best as she continues her education.
