The Enterprise Lions Club will host its spring pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 14, from 7-10 a.m. at PoFolks restaurant. Tickets are $5 a person and are available from any Enterprise Lions member or at the door. The menu includes delicious pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee, and orange juice.
This event is a major fundraiser for the Lions Club, which supports a number of worthy causes in the local area. Funds raised will go toward vision care for those in Enterprise who could not otherwise afford it, to Camp Seale Harris (a camp for children with diabetes), the Coffee County Youth Leadership program, and Lions Sight headquartered in Birmingham, as well as other programs and organizations that may apply for funds.
