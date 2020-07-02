Little Miss Firecracker is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4 at the Elba Farmers Market.
Registration is 9:30 a.m. and the fee is $10. Pre-register by completing the Google Doc on Facebook, or register the morning of the pageant.
The attire is patriotic. Baby Miss Firecracker is ages 0-1, Toddler Miss Firecrackers is ages 2-3, Mini Miss Firecrackers is ages 4-5, and Little Miss Firecracker is ages 6-7.
