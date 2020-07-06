Here are the winners of the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant held at Elba’s Farmers Market on July 4:
Baby Miss Firecracker — Elizabeth Johnson
1st Alternate — Raelynn Hartley
Toddler Miss Firecracker — Molly Beck
1st Alternate — Jazelle
Mini Miss Firecracker — Paisley Kate Disotell
1st Alternate — Vivian Sanders
Little Miss Firecracker — Jayda Reid
1st Alternate — Sophie Prescott
