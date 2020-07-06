Here are the winners of the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant held at Elba’s Farmers Market on July 4:

Baby Miss Firecracker — Elizabeth Johnson

1st Alternate — Raelynn Hartley

Toddler Miss Firecracker — Molly Beck

1st Alternate — Jazelle

Mini Miss Firecracker — Paisley Kate Disotell

1st Alternate — Vivian Sanders

Little Miss Firecracker — Jayda Reid

1st Alternate — Sophie Prescott

