Attorney J.P. Sawyer was just a few years into his practice when another attorney he was working with gave him a file and said it was a nursing home case he wanted Sawyer to handle.
“I was like, ‘A nursing home case? What’s that?’” Sawyer said Tuesday morning. “I thought it was somebody trying to get in the nursing home. But I looked at it and this person was being abused or neglected in a nursing home. That was my first experience with nursing home law.”
It wasn’t his last. Sawyer recently was recognized as a member of the prestigious Nursing Home Trial Lawyers Association-Top 10, an invitation-only professional group that consists of the top 10 nursing home litigation attorneys in each state.
“I just really developed a passion for that,” said Sawyer, who grew up in New Brockton and opened his own practice — the Sawyer Law Firm — in Enterprise about eight years ago after working in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery for many years. “What really got me going is I had an attorney who was defending a case. He said, ‘What does it really matter? This person is 87 years old? What does it matter?’
“Well, it matters. Those are the people that cannot speak up for themselves and need somebody to speak for them — literally. A lot of these people lie there day after day and have no way of communicating what’s going on. They do need somebody to speak up for them. I’ve done a variety of stuff throughout my career, but I’ve always had that as a part of my practice. I just really enjoy doing it.”
He said he is honored by the recognition as a Nursing Home Trial Lawyers Association-Top 10.
“I’m honored to be in that. A lot of attorneys don’t handle those cases because they’re not necessarily the big money cases or the recognition cases,” Sawyer said. “The most rewarding thing for me has been when I finish a case — and it’s usually a family member, husband, wife, child, that has a loved one in a nursing home — they’re just so thankful that somebody finally stood up for that person.
“They go into the nursing homes and they express their concerns and it’s like they hit a wall at every turn. To finally have somebody that will speak up for them and get the attention of the folks at the nursing home has been real rewarding.”
The attorney said the COVID-19 pandemic is big issue, particularly for the elderly.
“I got an email two days ago from the center for Medicare and Medicaid services, which regulates the nursing homes. They usually evaluate the nursing homes on a wide variety of issues,” Sawyer said. “They’re going in now and specifically focusing on infection control and what measures they’ve put in place to prevent and incident and then a spread. It really is a hot-button issue for nursing homes.
“It’s not necessarily an issue if somebody gets it, but do you have a plan if somebody does get it.”
He said it reminded him of the nursing home cases in Florida when a hurricane came through and left them without power, leading to the death of many people.
“The problem there was they just didn’t have a plan,” Sawyer said. “That’s what Medicare is looking for now — do you have a plan to isolate it, keep others from getting it, keep employees from getting it — which is a big issue. They come in every day and go home to their families.
“A lot of the residents in the nursing home can’t tell you they’re having these symptoms. They may have the virus and not even know. That is a huge issue.”
He enjoys being back in Enterprise — but his pace hasn’t slowed much.
“I moved back and didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “My former practice was a big law firm in Montgomery. I was traveling every week, we handled cases all over the country. I moved back to kind of slow things down — but they haven’t slowed down a lot. I haven’t been traveling as much.”
He said most his cases aren’t in this area. He still has cases in Montgomery, north Alabama, Phenix City, even some out of state. There is another plus to coming back here.
“I get to help people that I know now,” he said. “Almost every week somebody I grew up with pops in with an issue. It’s been good. Enterprise is hard to beat.”
He’s still able to have a national reach. In fact, the Top 10, with its invitation-only, has some cool perks.
“It’s a real interesting group. The networking is phenomenal,” Sawyer said. “The president right now is an attorney out of Houston, Mark Lanier. He’s had all these verdicts with the talcum powder cases. A past president was Mark Geragos, who is on TV all the time. It’s a great group of folks to network with.”
To be selected as a Nursing Home Trial Lawyers Association — Top 10 member, a lawyer must be recognized as a top 10 nursing home law attorney in their state based on several factors such as their reputation among clients and colleagues, their accomplishments in litigating nursing home cases, and their certifications as a top nursing home trial lawyer.
“I got nominated for it, had to fill out an application and got selected,” he said.
He insists he’s not against nursing homes and especially those who work at them.
“A lot of people want to say, ‘Oh, there’s bad people in the nursing home, that’s why people get injured,’” Sawyer said. “It’s not necessarily that. Most of the time, it’s not that there are bad people, it’s that there are not enough people. In a nursing home, really the only way to increase your profit margin is to decrease your labor costs. That’s a recipe for disaster.
“A lot of these cases I see, you have a nursing assistant maybe taking care of eight, 10, 12 residents by herself or himself. You’re talking about people that are totally dependent for bathing, bathroom, clothing, walking, movement, feeding — and it’s impossible. A lot of people like to bash the people that work there. I don’t like to do that. It’s usually somebody higher up, a management issue, particularly with some of the national chains. They’re in it to make a profit — which I understand — but there’s a fine line.”
