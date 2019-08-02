Local church welcomes Enterprise residents for fun, games

Around 200 people on Wednesday night attended Grace Place Church’s first Community Water Bash, which was open to everyone in the area.
Grace Place Mana House Director Brandi Marshall said this is the first big summer event that the church has opened to the community.
“In the past, they have had a fall festival that was open to the community,” Marshall said. “This is the first thing we’ve had in the summer.”
According to Marshall, church members spent a month traveling to different parts of the community and extending invites.
“In July, our church went out into the community every Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m.,” she said. “We went out to different parts of the community and did some outreach work. We went to Village Heights one day and took jump ropes and chalk and hula hoops and passed out flyers.”
Several games and activities, as well as live music, were included in the Community Water Bash. One of the most popular activities was a dunking booth for people to have the opportunity to dunk Pastor Calvin Malone.
Enterprise Fire Department and some firefighters brought a fire truck for display, and Wiregrass Electric Cooperative brought a bucket truck. Grace Place Riders -- a motorcycle club -- had their motorcycles on display, and there was a Weevil City Cruisers car show.
Activities had to be cut short due to rain at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall said it is likely there will be another event next summer.
“I’m not sure if we would do another water bash or something different, but I think the pastor would love to have something like this again,” she said. “We really enjoyed it and wanted Enterprise to feel the love from us and know that we’re there for them. We want to thank everyone in the community for coming out and all the members who came out to volunteer.”
