The Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Civitan Club worked together for the fourth year to host a Christmas party for the clients and staff of Coffee County Training Center. The clients were treated to a visit from Santa Clause who greeted everyone with candy canes. Santa quizzed the clients about the “Reason for the Season” before passing out the gifts and posing for pictures with everyone. The clients were delighted with their gifts and showed their appreciation by entertaining everyone with holiday songs.
Civitan members purchased several gifts and placed them in one huge Christmas gift bag for each client. Pilot Club members furnished sandwiches and chips for a light lunch and then a Christmas tree of cupcakes for dessert. Club members received the biggest blessing from the love and joy or true Spirit of Christmas the clients and staff shared with them.
