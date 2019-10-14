Local girl battling cancer gets welcome home

A local girl who has been battling cancer enjoyed a homecoming Friday.
Avalynn James, 4, has been undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for the past six months. She was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma on Oct. 10, 2018.
After the long stay in the hospital, which Avalynn’s mother Kristen Mahan said made Avalynn feel “beyond homesick,” Avalynn returned home Friday.
She was welcomed home by friends, family and supporters after a social media campaign geared toward welcoming Avalynn home with signs and cheers gained traction.
The family was escorted by officers from the Enterprise Police Department and Enterprise Fire and Rescue as they traveled around Boll Weevil Circle and to various locations in the city. Supporters and friends lined the streets at Johnny Henderson Park and several businesses participated in welcoming Avalynn home, as well.
Their final stop on Avalynn’s welcome home tour was Enterprise City Hall, where she met Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and received a gift bag on behalf of the city.
“I just want to say welcome home,” Cooper said. “We have missed you and we hope that all goes well. A four-year-old girl like you has plenty of energy and I know you’re ready to play. Anytime or anything we can do as far as helping you to move along -- you tell your Mom and Dad to feel free to call up Mr. Cooper, and I will do what I can. Even if it takes coming and playing the trumpet for you, okay? We’re praying for you and we hope all goes well.”
