Local girl donates lemonade stand proceeds to Wiregrass Animal Group

An Enterprise girl over the weekend offered cold treats and warmed hearts as she donated lemonade stand proceeds to an animal rescue group.
Fiona Duke, the daughter of Steven and Heidi Nicole Duke, raised $83 on Saturday selling lemonade for 50 cents a cup at her stand just off Rucker Boulevard.
She donated every dollar to the Wiregrass Animal Group of Enterprise.
Stefanie Berry, president of Wiregrass Animal Group, said the donation “means the world.”
“We couldn’t do what we do without monetary help,” Berry said. “To see the younger generation being brought up that way and feeling as strongly about helping the dogs -- it means the world. I know she will grow up doing good deeds and supporting causes like this.”
The group is a non-profit rescue that specializes in helping and rehoming dogs and supporting foster families in several cities around the Wiregrass. Fiona’s parents are a foster family for Wiregrass Animal Group, Berry said.
Berry also said operations have been happening for a few years but the group “didn’t have a name (or) go out into the world” until this year.
Anyone wishing to donate to Wiregrass Animal Group can do so via Paypal using the email wiregrassanimalgroup@gmail.com.
Those wishing to donate supplies instead of money can send an email or message the group on Facebook.
