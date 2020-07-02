Enterprise golfers Ashley-Sinclair Curtis and Emilia Smith wasted little time getting back into competitive tournament golf.
Curtis and Smith, former Enterprise High School teammates, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Alabama Girls State Junior Championship this week.
Curtis posted a 54-hole total of 230 — including a second-round even-par 72 — at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville.
Smith started the event with a 72 that left her leading the event by one shot. She finished at 232.
The event was won by University of Alabama signee Michaela Morard of Huntsville, who won by two shots at 4-over 220. Emma Pittman of Pike Road was next at 222 and Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson of Midland City was third at 8-over 224.
It was a strong showing for the Wiregrass contingent, particularly considering the limited opportunities to play tournament golf this spring.
“I played last week in Montgomery for the first time in three months,” Curtis said. “I’m definitely trying to knock the rust off and get competitive again.”
Smith, a UAB signee, added, “I played in two local SJGT tournaments in Montgomery and Dothan. I played in those to get myself ready for this state tournament. The last time I competed before that was the high school March Madness Tournament in Hoover.”
Curtis was asked the difference between playing a round of golf and a round of tournament golf.
“It’s two different games,” she said, adding she prefers tournament golf. “There’s not a lot of pressure at all when you’re just out playing. In a tournament, the rules are the rules, there’s not bending them. Nerves come into play, stamina and all that.”
Smith said she thoroughly enjoyed her final state tournament as a junior player.
“I didn’t expect that 72 right off the bat like that,” she said. “I think I got a little nervous on the second day. I did manage to keep the score as low as I could. I was grateful to still place in the top five with a couple shakier rounds.”
Curtis thrived in the second round.
“I was even (par) on the back the first day and that kind of carried over,” she said. “I birdied the first hole on second day. Saw a putt fall early and that kind of got me going and I just kept fighting.
“The last day, I was playing pretty good, I just had two errant tee shots on the back that cost me double bogeys. Other than that, I played pretty solid.”
The overall champion, Morard, set the state record with her fifth Girls State Junior Championship title. Before the tourney, she shared the record with Martha Lang (1967-70), who is currently a member of the USGA executive committee. Morard won this event in 2015 and 2017-2020.
Curtis said the next big event for her will be the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship on June 24-26, at Timberline Golf Club in Calera. That event will be held concurrently with the 2nd Alabama Women’s State Super Senior Championship and the 47th Alabama Women’s State Senior Amateur Championship at Timberline.
Curtis would like to be an invited walk-on to Auburn’s women’s golf program, but the COVID-19 has scrambled college recruiting this year.
“It’s still up in the air,” Curtis said. “They first extended the no in-person recruiting through May, then it was June now it’s July 31. I won’t know until August.”
Her fourth-place finish in the Girls State Junior certainly will be noticed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.