Kristen Greenwell had endured enough surprises in the past couple of months, like most professional photographers whose businesses were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But another surprise — and a good one — showed up in her email recently. Kristen Greenwell Photography was selected for the 2020 Best of Enterprise Award in the Photographer category by the Enterprise Award Program.
“I saw something in my email that said, ‘You’ve been awarded …’ and I’m like, ‘What is this?’” Greenwell said. “It was like 7:30 in the morning, and it said you’ve won the 2020 photography award. I wanted to make sure it was reliable and I emailed them back and they were like, ‘Yeah, this is yours.’”
Greenwell was floored because she didn’t enter a contest or competition and didn’t even know about it.
“I didn’t put my name out there at all. I woke up to it,” she said. “I was not expecting it at all. I just do my job and what I love. I was thrilled.”
This year had started memorably for Greenwell, who has been a professional photographer since 2013.
She had her third child in February. So when the coronavirus took hold, she saw it as an opportunity, not a threat.
“When it hit I thought well, I’ll take a couple extra weeks and love on my baby,” she said.
Weeks turned into months and weddings, parties, reunions and studio time simply went away.
“I did some outdoor stuff and we kept our distance. But I had so many babies who were supposed to come into the studio and I couldn’t take them,” Greenwell said.
She said she “specializes in families, seniors, babies and bellies,” but her style is still evolving. Born in Enterprise and raised in Troy, her passion was ignited when her parents gave her a simple pocket camera — just a point-and-shoot — when she was 13.
“From there it rolled into clubs and activities and sports and stuff,” she said.
But being a professional photographer wasn’t in her plan. She was studying to be a nurse, but decided to put school aside for a time. She and her husband, Robert Greenwell, a soldier stationed at Fort Rucker, were married in April 2011. They had a son, Conner, a year later in August 2012.
Shortly after the baby turned 1, she bought her first camera to capture a friend’s maternity photos, her nephew’s newborn photos and, of course, her photos of Conner.
Soon enough, a business was formed through sheer word-of-mouth. She credits her mentor, Beth Milton of Troy, for her professional development.
Greenwell’s daughter, Kyleigh, arrived in 2015, and another “model” was born. Kristen said photography isn’t just her career, it’s her therapy.
The Greenwells’ third child, son Asher, was born on Valentine’s Day. Asher got more bonding time with his mom due to the pandemic.
She loved it, but added she’s eager to get back to some special events, reunions and other celebrations.
“The last week or so it’s been nonstop,” Greenwell said.
Being professionally recognized was very gratifying, she added. The Enterprise Award Program annually honors the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the area. The EAP identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in the community and its mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the local and U.S. economy.
