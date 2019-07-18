Enterprise Wildcat Tyler Rathburn on Wednesday morning competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South Cross Country races at Auburn University of Montgomery. Rathburn was a part of the South squad that narrowly fell to the North boys’ team, who won 27-28. All participants were rising seniors. Rathburn finished 11th with a time of 18:23.00. He is pictured with coaches Christina Rodgers, left, and Chris Rodgers. Another area runner, Zion Chapel’s Justin Porterfield, also competed and finished 17th with a time of 20:57.50.
