On Sunday at 2:05 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Daleville Lounge, 809 Daleville Avenue Enterprise, for a call about a shooting. Responding officers discovered that a Daleville Lounge security guard had been shot in the back during a physical altercation with a large group of individuals inside the lounge.
The victim succumbed to his injuries a short time later at the hospital and has been identified as Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy.
This is an active investigation and no additional information is available.
The Enterprise Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting this investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
