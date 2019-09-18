A local woman plans to work with residents of Enterprise and surrounding communities to establish a resource center for female veterans.
Terry Doby, owner of Terry’s Unique Boutique in Daleville, said she hopes to unite various service organizations and bring help to those in need.
“There are many female veterans that are in need,” she said. “Maybe they are homeless or need other services for themselves of their families. We’ll have resources and be open to all female veterans of any service, and we have so many in this area. I work on Fort Rucker, so I run into a lot of female veterans. I work for soldiers who have been sexually assaulted and there’s a lot of MST (military sexual trauma) soldiers that have been affected by that and they are not receiving the resources and help they require. Some of that is they’re not comfortable coming forward to men -- maybe not even comfortable coming forward to women. We just want to provide an environment that welcomes them.”
Creation of the Women Veterans Center is an ongoing process. Doby is hosting a Game Night at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6-11 p.m. to help raise funds.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Doby at 347-996-6610. The Game Night event -- open to adults only -- will feature games such as spades, bid whist, dominoes, chess and backgammon. Refreshments will be served.
In addition to providing help and services, the center will also provide a welcoming and safe place for female veterans to spend time, Doby said.
“I am so excited for the community, because I’m only open eight hours a week at the boutique,” she said. “The people that come in and the conversations that are held there are priceless, and to have a place that we can come to and have that not just within those confinements of eight hours is just going to be awesome for the community, as well as for the veterans. We have veterans from all different areas -- female veterans in this community -- and they need to know who we are and we need to know who they are, because they paved the way for us.”
According to Doby, a female soldier and recent graduate of Troy University was getting ready to start a job recently and did not have the clothing necessary. Doby was able to provide clothing from the store in just one example of how the center could eventually help female veterans in Enterprise and surrounding areas.
Doby said she’s excited to be able to bring the community together and get to work.
“I have my boutique and people come in and say there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do, so Game Night is just a chance for people to get together, play games, sit down and talk,” she said. “It’s really a coming together of the community for the military and civilians, and the chance to unite for a good cause. The thing is this there are other places in the community (that can help), we just need to bring them together. When you bring this all together and everybody meets, that’s a resource -- if I don’t have it, they have it, or we know someone who can help.”
Doby hopes to have the center open at the start of next year. More information will be available at a later date.
