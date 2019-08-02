Local woman pens book to empower girls

An Enterprise woman on Thursday afternoon unveiled her new book, which she said is meant to empower and inspire girls.
Ashuntae Smith, who teaches English as a second language and serves as substitute teacher and full-time entrepreneur in and around Enterprise, held a book a signing at the Enterprise Public Library on Thursday afternoon.
Over a three-hour period, Smith read from the book, titled “I’m the Girl,” and went over what inspired her to write the book and what she hopes comes about from its publication.
“It was really just me wanting to be a girl who changed the world,” Smith said. “I wanted to inspire other girls to change it. It’s about changing your mindset and helping others and turning things that would usually be considered negative into positive.”
Smith said the book will hopefully help “elevate the mind” of girls and help them build new thought patterns for encouragement and motivation.
She said she enjoyed the process of writing the book. With plans to write more in the future, she hopes to always encourage girls to chase their dreams.
