TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The spring wemester includes graduates from the Troy campus.
Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students among the graduates are the following:
Susan Wagner of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
Bradly Crenshaw of Ariton with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
