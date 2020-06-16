TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The spring wemester includes graduates from the Troy campus.

Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students among the graduates are the following:

Susan Wagner of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

Bradly Crenshaw of Ariton with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

Load comments