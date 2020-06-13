The Alabama Power Foundation has presented more than $50,000 in scholarships to top graduating seniors to attend college, trade or technical school. Children of active, retired and deceased Alabama Power employees are eligible for scholarships of $2,500 that are renewable for up to three years.
Scholarship Management Services, an independent organization and a division of Scholarship America, selected the honorees based on academic achievement and other factors.
“We are honored to invest in their future,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “The foundation has awarded scholarships to young people for nearly 30 years. Helping students further their education and achieve their goals is just one of the many ways we are helping build a better Alabama.”
In addition to the $2,500 scholarships, two students, Brooks Weeks of Eufaula High School and Alexandria Driver of Dora High School, have been named Presidential Scholars. The Presidential Scholars will receive the equivalent of full tuition to attend a four-year public college or university in Alabama or to complete an associate degree, technical degree or training certificate at a community college in Alabama.
The Alabama Power Foundation scholarship program began in 1991. Since then the foundation has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships, helping almost 1,300 students realize their dreams through higher education.
Here are the 2020 scholarship winners, the high schools they graduated from and the colleges they plan to attend:
» Josie Edberg, Enterprise High School, University of Alabama at Birmingham
» Christina Haken, Enterprise High School, Samford University
To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.