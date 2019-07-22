Longtime Enterprise business owners retiring

Enterprise business owners Linda and Emmett Thompson are retiring and closing the doors of their clothing store, Leon’s, after 24 years.
The Thompsons, who together have over 94 years of experience in ladies’ retail, are tentatively planning to close the store by the first week in August.
They are retiring to focus on their health and to “catch up on things” they haven’t had the opportunity to do, according to Emmett.
Leon’s, which specializes in women’s clothing and accessories, first opened in downtown Enterprise in 1995. From 2003 to 2008, the store moved to the West Gate Shopping Center before returning downtown.
“Our heart just came to Enterprise,” said Linda Thompson. “We tried to come in 1992, but there was nothing available downtown. I wanted the downtown environment because we had done malls for years and had to work mall hours. We felt like it was time we could make our own hours, and for 24 years the store opened at 9:30 a.m. and closed at 5:30 p.m.”
Linda said it has “been a good run,” but the time has come to retire.
“All good things must come to an end,” said Linda, who bought the clothing, displayed fashion and worked with customers in the store. “We’re looking forward to retirement and other life adventures. We both agree that we gave the business our heart and soul.”
Over the course of the business, Linda served as the “face” of the store while Emmett worked behind the scenes to make sure the business ran smoothly on a day-to-day basis. Some of his duties included paying bills and merchandise invoices, marking and receiving merchandise and tracking daily sales.
Perhaps most importantly, according to store employees, Emmett makes the coffee and takes wonderful care of the store mascot and office cat, Lily Pearl.
Emmett said the most rewarding part of his job was traveling to find the right merchandise for customers.
“Going to places like New York and Las Vegas and getting the right merchandise that we felt like was right for our store and our customers, that was the best part,” Emmett said. “Linda always had the customers in mind and she’d say, ‘I think so and so would like this.’ That was part of why we’re successful.”
The most rewarding part of Linda’s experience was developing friendships with the community and personal connections with customers.
“(They’re) like family to me,” she said. “The business has given me many opportunities to minister to those hurting or in need. If people just need to come in here and listen to our soft Christian music and talk, I listen. If they need ministering through prayer, I pray for them. Whatever their need, I’m here to give the best I can.”
Both Thompsons agree friendships will be missed most.
“I’m going to miss having people come in to see me -- acquaintances and friends,” Linda said. “They’re like family I’ve made, and it’s going to take a little effort for us to get back together as family. I’m also going to miss the downtown. We’ve been a part of it for over 20 years, and I’m going to miss it tremendously. I’ve seen it grow from when there were four or five fashion stores downtown to where it is today.”
Linda reflected on how she got her start by helping out at Streyer’s Ladies Apparel, a women’s clothing store located where Leon’s now sits.
“(Gladys) Streyer had a retail shop for years and years, and I followed in her footsteps,” Linda said. “This was in her blood, and it is in my blood to help people find fashion that they can use.”
Emmett said he looks forward to relaxing, traveling and doing a little yard work.
“I’ll miss coming in and working every morning, and the people,” he said. “We’ve got such a big family here that we care so much about, and they seem to care a lot about us. It’s hard to leave.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.