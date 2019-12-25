Many people who have come to The Enterprise Ledger office over the years have likely grown accustomed to being greeted by news clerk Gwen Black.
On Dec. 27, however, Black will finish her duties — taking calls, managing money, composing stories and transcribing information, among other things — in order to retire and spend more time with family.
“Gwen will be missed; actually, that’s an understatement,” said Ledger Editor Kyle Mooty, who has worked with Black for the better part of the last seven years. “Regardless of what all was going on elsewhere, Gwen has been a rock for our office. She was so dependable I never had to concern myself with her duties. She just got things done, period.”
Black is excited about her new duties.
“I’m going to be spending more time with my grandchildren and my husband, and I’m going to be volunteering at my church (Grace Place) and, hopefully, sleeping in some,” said Black, who started working with The Ledger in August 1973 under then-editor Terry Everett. Everett would eventually become a member of the United States House of Representatives.
A longtime resident of Enterprise, Black graduated from Enterprise High School in May 1973.
“There was an opening at The Ledger and I applied,” she said. “At that time, I was in composing where we made the paper with X-Acto knives and wax to get it ready for the press.
“Back then, it was just more hands-on. We didn’t rely on the computers for composing the paper. I loved it then, though. It was easier in some ways.”
Black has been married to her husband, Randy, for 25 years. She has four children — Jennifer, Jason, Randall and Patrick — and eight grandchildren.
She has left The Ledger three times in the past. From 1979 until 1984 she worked at The Dothan Progress, a weekly newspaper, before returning. In 1989, she left The Ledger again after moving away from Enterprise for a brief spell and returned in 1990.
“When I came back there was a job opening,” Black said. “I applied and I got the job again.”
In 1996, she left for personal reasons and eventually returned to The Ledger for the final time in 2008. Just as was the case many times before, there was an opening and Black applied, but 2008 was different.
Her family was recovering from the devastating March 1, 2007, tornado that killed eight Enterprise High School students and an elderly resident. The school, which was located near where Hillcrest Elementary currently sits before EHS was rebuilt on Boll Weevil Circle, was just 100 yards away from Black’s home.
“It was right after the tornado and our house got destroyed,” Black recalled. “We had to rebuild our home. I saw where they had a part-time, help wanted ad, and I applied for it to get back in and get busy and I got the job.”
Over the years, Black has worked at the Ledger under various different owners including Media General, Thomson and Berkshire Hathaway.
While she said the job has been rewarding over the years, the demands of meeting daily deadlines and keeping up with news sometimes affected work-life balance.
“I have missed a lot because I had to be at work,” she said. “I missed out on a lot of things.”
But she’s done the job since she was 19 and she said it’s something you can’t walk away from easily.
“Once you get the newspaper in your blood, it’s in it. I enjoyed working with the people around town and seeing the things I put out every day — seeing it in black and white and knowing, ‘I did that. My name was on that,’ and having people in the community come up and say, ‘Hey, that was good.’
“I mean, I love it.”
Her favorite project at work was The Ledger‘s annual kindergarten tab, which she has done since 2008.
“I do that every year,” Black said. “Kindergartners have to say what they want to be when they grow up and how much money they’re going to make. I love the answers they give. Then, I have to take a group picture of every kindergarten class in Enterprise.”
Black also reflected about Enterprise itself, the changes to the city over the years and the people that make up the community.
“The city’s too big now, and there’s too much traffic,” she joked. “But, really, we used to enjoy going to drive-ins around town and going to skating rinks. You can’t really do those things anymore.
“Enterprise has been great to me. I think it was a blessing in disguise after the tornado to get back to the newspaper. The job was open the moment I needed something, and after the tornado you saw the community come together as one.”
Many in the community will likely miss Black at The Ledger, and she will certainly be missed by staff.
