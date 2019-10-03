Longtime Planning Commission member honored

James “J.C.” Gant on Tuesday night was honored for more than 23 years of service to the Enterprise Planning Commission. Staci Hayes, interim director of engineering, presented Gant with a commemorative plaque “in recognition and gratitude” for his service. Gant was joined by family in accepting the award. Council members thanked Gant, as well, and wished him luck in future endeavors. Councilman Perry Vickers, who is a member of the Planning Commission, said he enjoyed his time with Gant and learned a lot from him.
