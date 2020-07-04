blouin photo

Lt. Shaun David Blouin, a 2003 graduate of Enterprise High School in 2003 who enlisted in the Navy shortly afterward, is the Communications Officer at Kings Bay, Georgia. In the almost 17 years since his enlistment, he has risen through the ranks to become a Chief Petty Officer, then he got his degree, and become a Navy Mustang, with the rank of Ensign. Last year, he became a LTJG (Lt Jr Grade). On Wednesday, he became a Lieutenant. Blouin turned down two full scholarships (one to the University of Tennessee and the other to the University of Alabama) to enlist as an E-0 in the Navy.

 Submitted photo
Load comments