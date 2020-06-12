20200614_ent_birthday_p1
Luke Slade Roth celebrated his first birthday on May 25, 2020. He is the son of Matt and Celia Roth of Troy, Idaho. His grandparents are James and Cathy Roth of Elba, and Dan and Ellen Oster of Athol, Idaho. His great-grandparent is Linda Slade of Griffin, Ga. Luke has one sister, Elyce, 3 years old.

