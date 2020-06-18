The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held its first meeting in three months to say farewell to the Executive Board of 2019-2020 and to install the new Executive Board for 2020-2021. The outgoing Executive Board members were thanked by the outgoing president, Jacque Hawkins, for their faithfulness, dedication and professionalism during her term of office. Hawkins told the outgoing officers that the last few months had been unprecedented, but that the club would survive with the continued leadership that they had exhibited. Hawkins presented each officer with a parting gift and her heartfelt thanks. Outgoing officers were Secretary Sandra Phillips, Fundraising Chair Rhonda Welch, President-elect Debbie Godfrey, Hawkins, Treasurer Jane Baxley, Project Chair Bonnie Gilmore, Membership Chair Leslie Adams and Board Member and past President Linda Leib.
Hawkins challenged the new officers to renew their dedication to Pilot’s guiding principles — friendship, service, integrity, leadership and vision and reminded them that their Pilot membership offers them many opportunities to make life better for people in our community. Hawkins reiterated that although Pilots live in different parts of the world, speak different languages and have diverse talents, all Pilots are united in purity of purpose: making the world a better place and that today Pilot’s strive to do more, care more and be more.
The gavel was passed from Outgoing President Jacque Hawkins to the Incoming President Debbie Godfrey. Hawkins reminded her that, as President, she would represent the Pilot Club and what she will say and do will be noted by others as she will be the image of Pilot and that the club members were confident in her ability to be their representative.
For additional information about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Hawkins at 334-470-7095 or jhawkins07176@roadrunner.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.