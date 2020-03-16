Due to the coronavirus outbreak in Alabama, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will be closed effectively Tuesday, March 17. The date of reopening will be announced.
If you need anything, please email machis@centurytel.net or text 334-449-0607.
We are working on obtaining supplies for the elderly and sick ones in the area.
