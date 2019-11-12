After being crowned Troy University’s Homecoming Queen Saturday afternoon, Savannah Maddox will now represent the entire Trojan nation. She was quick to add she was also proud that she gets to represent her hometown – Enterprise – during her year-long activities as the TU Queen.
“The big thing is I’ll represent Troy and its student body,” Maddox said. “I’ll represent myself and hopefully bring honor and pride to Troy. I’m very proud of the opportunity, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to represent Enterprise, too.”
Maddox, a Troy senior, will graduate in May with a degree in Elementary Education.
She is a 2016 graduate of Enterprise High School. The only child of Kevin and Velvet Maddox, Savannah said she had family members from infants to a 90-year-old grandmother looking on during the Homecoming festivities.
“I had no idea,” she said. “The women on the court were all so incredible.”
There were five Troy students on the Homecoming Court. While at Enterprise High School, Maddox was chosen as Prom Queen. She was on the EHS Homecoming Court, but was not the Wildcats’ Queen.
Maddox was nominated by the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society, for which she is serving as vice president.
