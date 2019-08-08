An online survey allowing Enterprise residents to provide their input to help downtown Enterprise will be available for the next few days, according to Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer.
In June, Main Street Alabama -- a program designed to help with organization, promotion and economic vitality of downtowns across the state -- selected Enterprise for its program.
Now, Main Street Alabama officials are in the city and looking for input to get started.
“It’s Main Street Alabama Resource Team week in Enterprise, and the team wants to hear from you,” Doerer said. “Take a moment to fill out the survey and be part of the vision for our downtown.”
The six-question survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/enterprise-al. It features questions such as “How strong is the sense of community or sense of place in downtown Enterprise?” or “What is the first thing you would do to improve downtown Enterprise?”
The survey coincides with today’s meeting, to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Enterprise Farmer’s Market, regarding Main Street Alabama’s vision for downtown Enterprise.
Officials with the Main Street Alabama Resource Team will give a public presentation on their findings and recommendations for downtown.
For more information, contact Doerer at 389-1554 or email at director@visitenterprise.com.
