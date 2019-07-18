Enterprise City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to create a Main Street Director position to comply with Main Street Alabama standards.
After a five-month application process, Enterprise recently became a Main Street Alabama city. The non-profit organization is designed to help cities in Alabama revitalize their downtowns and commercial districts.
At the work session prior to the council’s regular meeting, Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright gave council members an update on the position and presented possible avenues to consider in the future.
“There are lot of things that we are now responsible for, such as reports and other things, that we have to do for Main Street Alabama,” Wright said. “We are obligated contractually to hire a Main Street Director. There are several ways to go about it, but one of the ways we feel is best is to bring that position under the city initially. Ultimately the city will have to fund the position, as well as the Main Street activities, for year one. We’ll have a better understanding of the direction in year two, and by the end of the third year we will reevaluate and see where we are.”
The City is currently in a three-year contract with Main Street Alabama, and the Main Street Director would have a $35,000 annual salary, plus benefits, coming from the tourism department budget. Those numbers are based on lodging tax projections for the current year.
Wright said there are several options to be considered in order to fund the Main Street Director position, and he said hopefully the hiring process will begin by the end of August. Other questions are still on the table, including where the Main Street Director would be housed.
No numbers were finalized. Wright said budgeting information provided to the council was to show possible avenues of funding the position.
The council agreed to allow Doerer and Wright to begin the interview process and bring recommendations before the council.
