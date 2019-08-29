Make-A-Wish sending Enterprise child to Disney World

An Enterprise girl will see some of her favorite characters up close and personal on a trip to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Sufiera, 5, had her wish granting presentation at McDonald’s -- one of her favorite places -- on Monday.
She was accompanied by several people during her presentation including her family and wish granters and volunteers from the Enterprise McDonald’s.
Born with a condition called gastroschisis -- a birth defect of the abdominal wall causing a baby’s intestines to be outside the baby’s body, according to the CDC -- Sufiera has endured operations and lengthy hospital stays in her life.
In 2016, she underwent an intestinal transplant which had some complications due to her body rejecting the transplant, her family said.
In January of this year, her kidneys failed. Sufiera spent eight months at an out-of-state hospital before returning to Enterprise.
Now that’s she’s out of the hospital, she’s ready to go to Disney World.
Sufiera said she is most excited to see all her favorite characters -- which include Lightning McQueen from the Cars franchise and Wreck-It Ralph from the franchise of the same name.
At the presentation, she also got a few presents and enjoyed free food along with her family and friends courtesy of the Enterprise McDonald’s.
As a note, Make-A-Wish does not reveal last names.
