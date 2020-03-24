proud photo

PHILIPPINE SEA -- Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jackson Dyess of Enterprise (right) and Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Emily Numata of Riverside, California, move resin barrels aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on March 23. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi
