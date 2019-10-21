On Monday at 1:22 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the Marathon gas station located at 2171 Rocky Head Road in Enterprise.
Marathon employees advised an armed individual, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect took the money and fled the scene occupying a gray in color Volkswagen Jetta. A short time later, EPD Officers observed the vehicle travelling on Boll Weevil Circle and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into vehicular traffic at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Park Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
EPD Detectives arrested and charged Cameron Zion Nealey, 20, of Decatur, Georgia, with Robbery 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Attempting to Elude. Nealey was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers for their assistance during this pursuit.
