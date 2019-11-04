20191105_ent_arrest_p1

Clinton Ashford James 

 Photo from Coffee County Jail

On Sunday, Nov.3, at 7:15 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Boll Weevil Inn located on Main Street on a call for a suspicious fire. Responding Officers discovered a mattress had been set on fire in a rented room.

EPD Detectives arrested and charged Clinton Ashford James, 53, of Knoxville, Tennessee, with Arson 1st Degree. James was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

