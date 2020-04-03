The Enterprise Police Department on Friday at 8:30 a.m. initiated an investigation after a victim of domestic violence filed a report at the police station. Due to the nature of the physical attack to the victim, the case was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.
At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, EPD Detectives arrested and charged Ortis Betney, 39, of Enterprise, with Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation. Betney was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
During these difficult times, the EPD said it has seen an increasing number of domestic violence calls. "Domestic violence is an extremely high priority call for the Enterprise Police Department," the EPD said in a release. "We encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to call 911 immediately."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.