Enterprise Police Department
On Friday, Sept. 13, the Enterprise Police Department initiated a criminal investigation on an individual for possession of child pornography. During the course of this investigation, EPD Detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and seized multiple cell phones, DVDs, and hard drives. A forensic examination of the seized media devices is currently underway and dozens of pornographic images/videos of children have been recovered so far.
On Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Larry Michael Ross, 63, of Daleville, with two counts of Possession of Obscene Material. Ross was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Additional charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
