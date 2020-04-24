The Enterprise Police Department responded to the Econo Lodge at 630 Glover Avenue on Friday at 9:05 a.m. on a call for a welfare check on an individual in a motel room. Responding Officers discovered a deceased individual with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Davis Jr.
EPD Detectives believe the suspect may be driving the victim’s vehicle, which is a white 2003 Ford Mustang with a black vehicle bra on the front and Virginia license plate VVV5483. The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that citizens who observe this vehicle, contact law enforcement immediately. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is conducting this investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to contact us at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
