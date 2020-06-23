HOLMES COUNTY, Florida — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled during a traffic stop on Joy Meadows Creek Circle and hid in a wood line area in Geneva County on Monday afternoon.

John Jared Ryan Mixon, 23, fled the stop near the Esto community before coming to a stop near Geneva County Road 4.

According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Mixon fled into a wood line area.

Multiple K-9 tracking teams worked the area in efforts of locating Mixon. As of Monday evening, Mixon had not been located.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

