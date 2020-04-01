A lull in the car line at The Grace Place Church gives Brandi Marshall, the director of its Manna House, an opportunity to talk about that ministry.
The Manna House provides food and clothing for the needy in Coffee County. While the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing directives to fight it have forced churches to adapt the way they operate, the Manna House is still feeding the hungry at the church located at 5730 Shell Field Road.
Marshall and a team of volunteers serve clients on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and from noon until 2 p.m.
“Our mission at The Grace Place is to seek Christ, to serve Christ and to share Christ,” Marshall said Wednesday morning. “I feel like we exemplify that in this building. We seek to serve Him every time we walk through these doors. We seek His guidance. We try to share Christ with every client, even if it’s just by giving them food or giving them a hug — which we’re unable to do now — or a smile or an encouraging word or just praying with them. That’s what we try to do one-on-one with each and every one of our clients.”
Clients do have to pre-qualify for the Manna House, which Marshall said has tremendous partnerships with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank in Dothan and Panera Bread in Enterprise.
“We have financial guidelines to follow that are not set by us. They are set by the food bank in Dothan,” Marshall said. “We do purchase food from the food bank. We have three and a half freezers that we have at our disposal. We can purchase frozen meat.
“We can accept donations of frozen meat or frozen vegetables. If any hunters would like to donate to us, as long as it has been processed, we’re allowed to take that. We do give meat to our clients as long as it’s available.”
Volunteers pick up bread at Panera three times a week.
“We have volunteers in here almost every day of the week,” Marshall said. “A lot of people don’t realize that because we’re only open Tuesdays and Wednesdays. But we’ll bag and sort items, we have days we go down to the food bank and stock up.”
The Manna House has been open at least seven years. Marshall has been the director for the past two years.
“It’s amazing to be able to come here and be able to make an impact,” she said. “It’s an awesome experience to serve members of our community but get to know them, as well. I have clients that come in and they’re happy to see us.
“We get to be that little bit of light when they’re going through dark times. We pray with them. We also accept donations of Bibles. We try to make sure that everybody that leaves this building has a Bible at their disposal. If they don’t want one, that’s OK. But we do try to feed them spiritually and physically.”
It’s not just the clients who benefit. Misty Thrash is a volunteer at the Manna House and talked about answering God’s call to help those less fortunate.
“I never leave this place with a bad feeling,” Thrash said. “I never leave here feeling, ‘That was a waste of my time.’
“As much as I think we help the people that walk through the doors, I don’t think they have any idea how much them coming through the doors helps us. Just to help us to grow in that walk and just to exercise that obedience to Him.”
The logistics for the Manna House have been altered temporarily due to social distancing requirements. The clothing side — for men, women and children — is shut down for now. Food pickups continue, however.
“We’re serving them outside for their safety and for ours,” said Marshall, who expressed some concern over the postponement of the Manna House’s biggest food drive of the year.
Originally scheduled for May 9, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, put on with help through the U.S. Postal Service, has been put on hold. The National Letter Carriers Association has selected the Manna House as its recipient for what they have collected the past several years.
“Canned goods, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, really any type of non-perishable food item they want to put by their mailbox,” Marshall said. “That’s what the post office does every year. We really do rely on those donations that come in from that particular food drive. We’re praying for another date, but it just hasn’t been set yet.”
If you want to help, here a list of items frequently needed: Flour, rice, canned meats, cereal, soup, canned vegetables, dried beans, macaroni & cheese, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruit, crackers and toiletries. Cash donations are always accepted an appreciated.
Like most area churches, The Grace Place Church has canceled in-person Sunday services. Instead, they are available on livestream on Facebook and YouTube. For information, visit mygpchurch.com.
