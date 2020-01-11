In the early 1960s, some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in Detroit, the Motor City or “Motown.”
Masters of Soul is a celebration of those artists, their music and style. The show, a Motown music revue, is coming to the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band. Hear the big hits of The Temptations, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, the Four Tops, Diana Ross & the Supremes, The Jackson 5, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Barry White, Stevie Wonder and the Commodores.
Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students in advance, and $35 for adults and $10 for students at the event.
Tickets are available at David’s Westgate Beauty Salon and Redbrick Pizza in Enterprise, MWR Central, Soldier Service Center, at Fort Rucker, and Scrubs 101 in Dothan.
For season and individual tickets or information, visit the website at www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com, or call 334-406-2787.
This performance is a presentation of Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs & Home Health. The 2019-20 season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson. The Platinum Corporate Sponsor for the performance is the City of Enterprise. The performance is made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
