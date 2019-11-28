Mathis named new ESCC Dean of Students

In the Spring 2020 semester, Kassie Mathis will join Enterprise State Community College as its new Dean of Students.
As Dean of Students, Mathis will serve as the chief student affairs officer and will be responsible for the overall leadership of student services and facilities. At ESCC, the Dean of Students provides leadership, management, and supervision of a comprehensive Student Services Division including: recruitment, admissions, financial aid, registration and records, advising services, testing programs, orientation, student support services, career services, an intercollegiate athletic program, intramurals and student activities program in accordance with appropriate laws, regulations, policies and guidelines.
Mathis has over 12 years of higher education experience. She has served as the Director of Adult Education at Jefferson State Community College for the past year. She previously served as the HBCU Title III Program Director, Career Coach and Adjunct Instructor at Gadsden State Community College.
President Matt Rodgers said Mathis’s experience gives her a diverse background in higher education.
“Throughout the interview process, Ms. Mathis’s qualities, expertise and love for students stood out,” President Matt Rodgers said. “We feel that these attributes, along with her background and leadership abilities, will be great additions to the ESCC/AAC team.
“I am confident that Ms. Mathis will bring a strong work ethic and hit the ground running. We already have a strong team in place, and I am excited about her experience and how she can help us continue to improve.”
Mathis’s first day will be Jan. 13, 2020, the first day of classes of the Spring 2020 semester at ESCC. She said she is excited to work at ESCC, a college that focuses on the needs of its students.
“I am both honored and humbled to have been selected as Dean of Students at Enterprise State Community College,” she said. “I’m particularly thrilled about the welcoming and student centric environment. Throughout my career, my goal has always been to have a positive impact on students, and I believe ESCC is a place where I can do that.
“The recent growth of the college is indicative of an institution that is thriving and employing the right strategies to help students be successful. While I hope to create even more opportunities for growth, I’m also excited about continuing the outstanding work that’s already been done. The amount of encouragement and support I’ve already received from President Matt Rodgers and the Enterprise State faculty and staff has been very reassuring, and I can’t wait to get started.”
