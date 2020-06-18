Enterprise Public Works employee Keith Mattress was recognized by Mayor Bill Cooper and supervisor Shannon Roberts for going out of his way to help a citizen.
For his kindness and citizenship, Mattress was presented the Extra Mile Award during Tuesday’s Enterprise City Council meeting.
“It is always good when we have employees do good deeds for our city and to represent us well,” Mayor Cooper said.
Last month, while Mattress was picking up refuse on Apache Drive, he found a wallet. In addition to the owner’s identification and credit cards, it held over $300 in cash.
Mattress turned it over to supervisor Shannon Roberts, who contacted the owner. When he came to pick up his belongings, he sent word to tell Mattress how grateful he was for his honesty.
The man is a truck driver and would have had to redo all of his CDL paperwork, which would have cost him additional time and wages.
“Keith, the City Council and I are very humbled and proud to have such honest, caring and dedicated employees such as yourself,” Mayor Cooper said. “Therefore, I am presenting you a plaque for going the extra mile to assist one of our citizens.
“It is not often where people will find wallets and return them intact, especially when it comes to money. You represent our city well.”
Roberts said Mattress is a great worker.
“He takes pride in everything he does every day,” the supervisor said. “Anything you ask Keith to do he helps out. If you’re short-handed, he stays late to help out and fill in any spots. I thank Keith for what he does.”
