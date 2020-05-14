The May 2020 meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Town Park, located at 202 S. John’s Street.

There will be A fish fry and nominations and election of officers due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707.

