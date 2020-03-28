Mayor William E. Cooper asked local nonessential businesses to comply with the closure orders issued by Gov. Kay Ivey this morning, but to remain optimistic that the steps taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 health crisis will be effective quickly, allowing life and business operation to return to normal soon.
“I know this will place a significant hardship on many of our businesses, but state officials have determined this order is the in the best interest of the state’s residents, and compliance is mandatory,” the mayor said. “My hope is that conditions will improve so that this state-issued mandate can be relaxed or rescinded sooner rather than later, but we need to remain calm and follow the rule of law until this ordeal passes.”
Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jonathan Tullos agreed. He said the WEDC and city leaders recognize the difficulties and challenges this state order presents to businesses, no matter the length of time the businesses must stay closed.
He said the WEDC and city leaders recognize the difficulties and challenges this state order presents to businesses, no matter the length of time the businesses must stay closed.
“It’s tough,” he said. “This is going to affect our businesses significantly, and some may not be able to recover. No one wants to see our businesses have to face this crisis, but the Governor and the state health officials are working to try to balance the economics with the health interests of the public.”
Some agencies and programs are already offering assistance to businesses struggling because of the coronavirus crisis, he said. “We are standing by and are ready to assist you in getting some relief,” Tullos said.
The governor and State Health Officer Scott Harris have ordered all non-essential businesses — including clothing stores, jewelry and shoe stores, hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops, department stores, etc. — to close Saturday at 5 p.m. and remain closed until April 17. The complete order is attached at the bottom of this press release, or you can go to https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/03/Amended-Statewide-Social-Distancing-SHO-Order-3.27.2020-FINAL.pdf and read the resolution in its entirety.
The city has no authority to make exceptions to this order, said City Attorney Rainer Cotter, and Cooper assured that the city has no plans to place any restrictions on businesses beyond what the state has issued.
Cooper said he believes it is also in the best interest of the people of Enterprise.
“We have been blessed here in Enterprise and Coffee County that we have not had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus at this time,” he said. “It is likely that we may have some cases before this crisis has run its course, but it is wise that we all stand together against this health threat to minimize the number of illnesses and certainly, deaths.”
Like Cooper, other officials in the county believe the local area will begin to see virus cases soon, and they all are working with the state health leaders to try to reduce the local impact.
In Alabama, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 587 since March 13, when the first case was diagnosed. As of this afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting three deaths thus far attributed to the virus.
Cooper said he has been hearing reports of residents, businesses, churches and other establishments who are doing their part and complying with the health recommendations and directives issued in recent weeks. Those include frequent washing to hands, social distancing and cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 10 people or more. Today, the governor’s order prohibits non-work gatherings of 10 or more and meetings of any kind where people cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from each other.
“I am proud of the way our citizens are coping with this thus far,” Cooper said. “The majority seem to be following guidelines and I know that they will comply with these or any other recommendations.”
Cooper said Enterprise is a city of people who care about each other. He and Tullos said the past week or so has proved that again, as patrons continue to support restaurants that have resorted to take-out and curbside service only as a result of the March 19 state order that on-premises dining is prohibited.
Some businesses, such as restaurants, had been on the closure list earlier, and Tullos said he has been impressed with the innovative way many are continuing to do business.
“They’ve showed us some ways to be creative while continuing to comply with the health safety regulations,” he said.
Tullos said Enterprise is a city that has known adversity, as the celebrated downtown monument, the Boll Weevil Monument, demonstrates. The city has bounced back from pestilence, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes.
“I have confidence in the people of Enterprise. This truly highlights the best of us,” he said.”
Businesses that qualify are expected to receive some funding from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress on Friday.
Tullos said business owners can contact the Small Business Administration and other agencies about help that is available to their affected business. The WEDC stands ready to help connect businesses to agencies and programs that offer assistance.
Some contacts in addition to the SBA and Department of Labor include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Retail Association. Tullos also recommended contacting your accountant, banker and attorney to discuss projections and solutions.
Other links:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.