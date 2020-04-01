Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper is asking church members to find safe ways to express their faith during the current outbreak of the COVID-10 pandemic.
The request comes in the wake of strict directives from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health regarding close contact. President Donald Trump and U.S. health experts have also widely explained the need for people to stay home if they can, to keep a six-foot distance barrier between themselves and others, and to avoid any gathering of 10 or more people where the six-foot distance cannot be practiced. The orders include gatherings where participants are in vehicles.
“I would like to remind all of our church leaders and members that, even in this most holy season, please resist meeting in ways that could put people at risk of contracting COVID-19,” Cooper said.
The Mayor, a faithful churchgoer and leader, said he understands the desire to meet with the church family, but the threat of COVID-19 is turning many normal and desired activities into dangerous situations.
“We very much need to rely on the sureness of our faith in these times and to find unique and safe ways of expressing that faith,” Cooper said. “However, crowded spaces will only serve to expand the virus threat.”
Everyone is urged to follow the gathering limits and social distancing, and the other safety practices if they go to a grocery store, gas station, pharmacy or even a park, and whether they are at work or at home.
Businesses are also asked to follow closure orders issued by the Governor last week, and use common sense in determining whether your business is essential or non-essential to the daily life of local residents. For restaurants who may have their doors open only for takeout, curbside or delivery services, please have customers and employees practice social distancing, clean surfaces frequently and sanitize and wash hands frequently, Cooper encouraged.
“We are blessed that we have not had a case of the coronavirus in Enterprise or Coffee County as yet,” Cooper said. “We pray that we will never have a case. But the experts tell us the fact that we have not had a case is not an indication that we do not have infected people in our area, but rather that the infected people have not yet been identified through testing.”
Cooper strongly urges everyone to be responsible and take the precautions necessary to decrease exposure to the virus.
“Do everything you can to protect yourself and others,” the Mayor said. “I know you will do the right thing. If we all do the right thing, we will overcome this.”
