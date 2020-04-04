Statement from Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper:
In light of the increasing number of COVID-19, coronavirus, cases in Alabama, I agree wholeheartedly with the decision of Gov. Kay Ivey to issue a stay-at-home order for the state.
The order is not completely restrictive, but allows people to carry on with essential movement such as getting food and supplies or traveling to a relative’s home to take care of them. It does emphasis strongly the need for everyone to take this virus threat very, very seriously.
This is a deadly situation, and we simply MUST follow the safety guidelines if we are going to get through this crisis with the least amount of sickness and death possible.
Keep in mind that the governor did not shut down all work activity, so many essential agencies, businesses and industries will remain open. It will be up to each individual entity how they will comply with the order while also protecting their employees. The intent, however, is for people to shelter at home unless it is necessary to work or visit one of the essential businesses, etc.
The city of Enterprise will continue to be open. I have met with department heads and with our city attorney and council president to discuss the approach that we will take to provide services with a reduced staff. The City Council will meet Tuesday to make decisions regarding the plan.
Rest assured, however, that our city government will be working for you and will continue necessary services.
We all recognize and understand that this situation is extremely hard on our community, especially our small businesses which are being told to shut down, and on employees who are losing their jobs.
Our heart hurts for everyone who is suffering in one way or another from this pandemic, and we will help where we can. There are many agencies and organizations who are offering help.
Please use the resources at various websites, including the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the Centers for Disease Control, Wiregrass Economic Development Corp., Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Alabama Works, Alabama JobLink, Alabama Career Center System, Small Business Administration, Alabama Retail Association, Coffee County Family Services Center, the Christian Mission Center, Hand Up Enterprise and more.
To read the governor’s stay-at-home order in its entirety, visit the city of Enterprise website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.