Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said the city is actively and aggressively pursuing retail growth.
“Stay tuned. You’ll hear more about what’s going to happen,” Cooper told the audience at last week’s Healthy Woman luncheon. “We’ve had other businesses want to locate here, like Red Lobster. We’re trying to get a seafood place here. We’re pushing very hard and we need your support.”
It was a tantalizing tidbit from his update on the city, which included updates on the Veterans Home and several other projects.
“We know back in April, (Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. Executive Director) Jonathan Tullos announced the automotive group, HSAA, has also gone into a $6 million improvement project,” Cooper said. “We will have at least 160 more jobs. That would bring it up to 560 working at this facility. Clark Theater is doing a $13 million expansion.”
He mentioned the airport expansion and improvements, including a $1.4 million grant from the FAA to improve the taxiway and the upcoming new terminal.
“This new terminal will be a great asset to our community and will bring our airport up to par,” he said.
He noted that Enterprise takes pride in its appearance.
“We call ourselves the City of Progress,” he said, drawing laughter when he added, “We’re the only city in the world that honors a pest.”
“People laugh at that, but the first name on that marker we dedicated the other day was George Washington Carver, one of the greatest scientists that ever lived,” Cooper said. “It was very important he was given the honor of introducing ground nuts — which were peanuts — to this area, which has been a profitable crop.
“The City of Enterprise has a $36.2 million budget and we try to be very responsible,” he said. “I like to say we have a small city but a big heart.”
As he has done in recent talks, he mayor stressed the importance of participating in the census.
“This is very important. This helps us out with the grants we get from the federal government as well as the state,” Cooper said. “It will help the state as a whole maintain its representatives in Washington. If not, we could lose someone. Let us all push and try to help doing this.”
The bulk of his remarks were about the Veterans Home.
“This is really going to be an economic boost to our city,” the mayor said. “We know that Enterprise is a patriotic community and we value our military people. Our military population, as you know, is about 7,000 retirees or more.
“That’s one of the many reasons we got the Veterans Home — because of the number of veterans, as well as Fort Rucker and the military people that blend into our community. We don’t consider our military people as being outsiders or strangers. When they come into our community — whether in our churches or schools or whatever it might be — we consider them as being our neighbors. The service men and women who serve at Fort Rucker are always welcome.”
He said serving the residents will be the No. 1 priority for the Veterans Home.
“It’s going to provide 250 job or more,” he said. “We are extremely blessed in this area. We put a great team together to get this project. When we were trying to get this facility, it meant a lot that the Coffee County commissioners worked closely with us and they supported our bid as we supported theirs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.